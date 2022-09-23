Happy Friday! Enjoy a gorgeous cool and crisp start to the day. By the afternoon we will see winds more out of the south. This allows us to warm a bit. To the northeast, we will be cooler thanks to clouds lingering later in the day. To the north and west, expect more afternoon sunshine. Highs range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Those along and south of I-70 can expect a few lingering showers through Friday morning as our last disturbance rolls through the region.

Through midday, our clouds begin to clear from west to east. A random shower is possible in the afternoon but many of us will get to see a good deal of sunshine.

Highs climb Friday but make a run at more summer-like temps for Saturday. Many of us will bump back up toward 90 degrees.

Thanks to another front late Saturday into early Sunday, our temperatures drop back off to the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be the money day! It looks beautiful with sunshine and low humidity. This seems to be the main trend for most of next week. Hanging out near or slightly above average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams