Cloud cover has already returned to South Central Kansas and moisture will follow. Rain to our south is heading in our direction.

Not everyone will be able to partake in rain today once it moves in. Steady, heavy at times rainfall will favor Central and Eastern Kansas. Some of this will attempt to reach a few of our counties to the southwest but anyone in that part of the area should not get their hopes up.

With rain and more clouds around, it will not be as warm today but high temperatures will still be mild for this time of year. Winds will also continue to be a bit gusty too.

A shower or storm will continue to be possible to the west tonight while better rain chances keep favoring areas between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Low temperatures will range from the 40s to the 60s. Since everyone will stay above freezing through the night, wintry weather will not be possible despite some moisture being around to the north, south, and east into Wednesday.

Another surge of showers and storms works in from the south through Wednesday. The farther east you are it will likely be damp, the farther west you are it will be drier. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected.

There will not be much of a shift or change in temperatures over the next couple of days. At least not until the end of the week when there will be a bigger push of colder air.

Most of the rain shifts east through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will eventually lead to a drier Friday. However, showers will be quick to move back in over the weekend.

With colder air wrapping into the area we will need to watch out for a rain/snow mix or even a little snow to the northwest over the weekend. Chilly temperatures will stick around once we turn drier into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.