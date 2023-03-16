Our next system has started to swing through and is generating some moisture mainly in the form of rain. As colder air moves in, we will need to monitor a switch to wintry weather to the northwest.

More moisture will blossom across the area as the day progresses. Snow mixed with rain will remain possible to the north and west with chilly rain showers elsewhere.

Winds are still gusty too with some gusts to the northwest already exceeding 50 mph. Winds have also started to switch out of the north in Western Kansas which will unlock the door to winter cold.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 1am tonight for a large chunk of Central Kansas but conditions will still be gusty to the west too.

Most of us are off to a mild start this morning in the 50s and even 60s, but you will need to dress for a colder day. Winter Cold has started to return to far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures will fall through the day from northwest to southeast. So do not let the mild morning in Wichita fool you, temperatures will start to fall around midday and we will likely wrap up the day much colder.

For those that have already slipped into the 30s to the northwest, there will not be much of a rebound today as north winds keep pumping in colder air.

Spotty showers will stick around through the evening and a few snowflakes could mix with rain closer to Wichita later today. This will be a brief opportunity for wintry weather because moisture will move out once we get into the overnight.

As the clouds break and skies begin to clear, temperatures will drop even more. Everyone will be deep down in the freezer by early Friday morning.

Once the winter chill returns to the area it will stick around through the weekend. We will eventually bounce back closer to average by the middle of next week.

On the backside of this system winds will not be as strong but there will still be a breeze through Friday. There is also a small chance that a trailing rain/snow showers skims the area but most of us will stay dry.

Potential for moisture is being monitored for next week but conditions are looking dry at least into the start of the week. Even though temperatures will improve through mid-week, there will be another reinforcing shot of colder air late next week that will bring an unseasonable chill back to the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.