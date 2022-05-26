A few showers will still be around today, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. Considerable cloudiness could also result in areas of drizzle and mist as well.

As low pressure slowly pulls away to the east, high pressure will be building in to the west. Skies will be sunny all day in Western Kansas while Central Kansas gradually dries out and sees some late day sun return.

Highs to the west where it will be dry all day will warm into the 70s. There could be a few 80s despite a northerly breeze. Clouds and a little rain holding on into the afternoon will mean cooler than average temperatures farther east.

Southerly winds and sun will keep warming temperatures through the 80s and into the 90s. Highs in Southwest Kansas Saturday and Sunday will be a few degrees shy of 100.

The upcoming holiday weekend starts dry and sunny and conditions should stay that way for most of us. However, a shower or storm could be around or nearby at times. We will need to keep an eye on evening and overnight hours. A shower or storm is possible to the west Friday evening but the chance looks low. Any moisture that moves in will have a hard time holding together while tracking east during the night.

Severe weather is not expected Friday evening but a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Saturday evening includes a few of our northern counties. There will likely be some storms north of our area but one or two could sneak into Northern Kansas. Hail and wind are the main storm threats.

There is a better chance for showers and storms by the middle of next week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will begin to cool back down too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: N/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 82 Wind: W/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.