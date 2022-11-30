As expected, snow totals yesterday were not anything to get too excited about. The majority fell in the northwest corner of the area. Some of these spots will wake up to some leftover on vehicles, grassy surfaces, and sidewalks.

Moisture has shifted well to the east with the cold front. High pressure has built back into the Plains which means we have plenty of sunshine on the way today.

Winds are much lighter to start the day but will gradually pick up a bit more to the west. Winds will also switch back out of the south which will help temperatures begin to improve. Even though highs in the 40s will still be chilly it will be better than yesterday when the front dropped our temperatures.

Be sure to buckle up because the temperature roller coaster continues through the weekend and all the way into next week. There will be more fronts blowing through and so far it is looking like they will be coming through dry. It is safe to say any days that are unseasonably warm, expect a drop in temperatures shortly after that.

Upcoming wind shifts will also be accompanied by gusty conditions. The next system that will roll through the Plains is already on deck in the Pacific Northwest. As it approaches, Thursday will be windy.

Gusty winds will begin to switch out of the north Friday. The front will clear the area by Saturday which will leave us much cooler after seeing highs as warm as the 70s Friday. Unsettled conditions in the region early next week will need to be monitored but rain and/or snow are not looking likely right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 51 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 38 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.