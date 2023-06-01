It is already an active start to the day with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected this morning but some storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

With the potential of heavy rainfall, only Texas county in Oklahoma is under an Areal Flood Watch through this evening.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon which is also when we will need to watch out for the potential of a strong to severe storm to the southwest.

Areas southwest may see a brief break in the rain around midday. If the atmosphere is able to recover at this time then an isolated severe storm capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible.

Rain and more clouds will begin to impact temperatures as many highs, especially west, take a dip into the 70s.

Stronger storms and heavy rain will gradually wind down through the night but there will still be some leftover showers around into Friday.

Storm coverage will pick back up again by Friday afternoon.

More of the area will be at risk of a strong to severe storm from the afternoon into the evening.

There will only be so much of an impact to our temperatures from these rounds of rain as highs stay in the 70s and 80s.

The rinse and repeat cycle continues over the weekend. So far, severe weather is not expected Saturday but this could change.

Rain and thunderstorm chances do not look as good early next week but there could still be some active weather around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.