Friday will be a weather aware day, especially for our Central Kansas counties. There is a risk of a few strong to severe storms later today. While a tornado cannot be completely ruled out, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

Our next disturbance will make a sweep through the area starting today. Most of us are off to a dry start this morning but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out early in the day before the main show gets started.

Temperatures will begin to take a hit to the northwest as the front moves in but many of us will still be pretty warm out there.

Winds will still be strong and since it will be dry through much of the day, especially to the west, more Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through this evening.

We will need to keep an eye to the sky after 3pm. Thunderstorms will begin to bubble and develop by late afternoon.

Central and Eastern Kansas storms will need to be monitored through the evening. After sundown, Western Kansas will start to see some moisture wrap back around into this part of the area.

The severe threat winds down during the overnight but some showers will still be possible into Saturday. There is a small chance that a few early snowflakes mix with rain to the west.

Everyone will be much cooler Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the 50s.

Saturday will not be a washout but keep in mind that outdoor activities could turn damp at times. A rumble of thunder is possible but severe weather is not expected tomorrow.

The cooldown will also impact our low temperatures. Sunday morning will be cold with widespread lows in the 30s with a few spots nearing or dropping below the freezing mark.

Temperatures will start to rebound Sunday afternoon and sunshine returns. We will still have to deal with the wind and the next chance for rain and rumbles will be Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.