Showers and storms are around this morning but they have been behaving while providing beneficial rainfall. As our next system swings through the area today it will keep conditions unsettled with strong winds and another chance for storms later today.

Today’s system will also create a large split in our high temperatures. They will range from the 40s to the 70s. The coolest air will be to the northwest and the warmest air will be to the south.

There may be a brief lull in the rain early in the afternoon but this is a time when conditions will need to be monitored closely. If there is any clearing to the west of the Wichita Metro, sunshine and daytime heating will help fuel development of new potential storms. This could happen as early as 1pm or 2pm.

Any storms that develop will race to the east and, unfortunately, impact some of the same areas that experienced destructive storms last Friday. This will occur through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

All forms of severe weather will once again be possible with the greatest risk of strong to severe storms being in South Central Kansas. Please be weather aware. In addition to the threat of large hail and damaging winds, a tornado or two will be possible.

Stormy activity moves out of the area after sundown. From the overnight through Tuesday we will get brief reprieve from stormy activity.

Temperatures will drop behind this system tonight. Low temperatures to the west will approach the freezing mark. A Freeze Watch will be in effect in this part of the area tonight through Tuesday morning.

It will not take long for showers and storms to return. This will happen mid-week. There is a severe risk for Wednesday too that will need to be monitored the next couple of days.

We will get another break from stormy weather this weekend. High temperatures will be below average through Thursday and then warm back up into and over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 69 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.