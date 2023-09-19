Most of us are off to a dry start to our Tuesday but there have been a few spotty showers and storms around. Some of these have developed quickly and storm potential will not only be monitored this morning but through the day as well.

Most of the expected rainfall will reside in southern portions of the area. Some of us will be dry while others will be stormy at times.

There will also be a bit more cloud cover with a breeze. It will still be a warm day too with many high temperatures reaching the 80s.

There is potential for a strong to severe storm across portions of Southern Kansas and down into Oklahoma.

Be sure to have your phones on once the sun goes down. There will still be a chance for a few storms during the night.

There will also be a continued chance for a strong to severe storm in the southeast corner of the area into early Wednesday morning.

Once we have daylight Wednesday it will not be as damp, especially in Western Kansas. The break from storms will be brief though.

Weather worries will be at a minimum mid-week and temperatures will return to the 80s but they will also be near average.

A better chance for rain returns to Western Kansas Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will make their way into Central Kansas Thursday. By evening there will be a chance for isolated strong to severe storms.

Temperatures will cool a bit more over the weekend as storm chances gradually drop off and high pressure builds in into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.