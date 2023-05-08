Storms have shifted to the east but our chances are far from being done. A front will wiggle and wobble in the region over the next few days, keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

It will also continue to be very warm. Highs in the 80s will be widespread.

Our next chance for rain and rumbles will first be to the northwest this evening.

Then we will need to monitor areas farther to the south and southeast.

This is where a strong to severe storm will be possible during the night. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

A few thunderstorms linger into Tuesday morning and it may take much of the morning for them to move out. We will need to be weather aware again too.

Another severe risk includes most of the area for Tuesday. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

New storms will begin to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening. Storm strength and severity will need to be monitored all the way into the overnight.

This rinse and repeat pattern continues late Wednesday with another risk of a few strong to severe storms.

We will take some of the edge off of the warmth by mid-week too. Temperatures will not return closer to normal until the end of the weekend.

Chances for showers and storms will begin to drop off over the weekend. The week ahead will not be a washout despite these daily chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 63 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.