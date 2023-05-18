A cold front has started to move in and will keep our atmosphere unsettled and agitated today. A few showers to the northwest this morning will continue to track to the east.

More showers and storms will develop and blossom during the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted a severe risk to the southwest. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

Even though all forms of severe weather will be possible, the threat of a tornado only includes a small fraction of the area closer to the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Storms will also be capable of generating heavy rain and after recent rainfall to the northwest we will need to monitor this part of the area for potential flooding.

Between a northerly switch of our winds, clouds, and wet weather we will start to see some highs to the north and west dip as low as the low 70s.

Storms will cluster into a complex into the overnight and continue to be capable of moderate to heavy rain which will begin to favor areas south of I-70.

High pressure will be building in behind the front through Friday. We will start the day with some lingering rain and rumbles but this moisture will gradually get scoured out of the area.

Temperatures will be cooler but still comfortable to start the weekend. The rebound begins Saturday, which will be a gorgeous day, and we return to the 80s next week.

A chance of showers and storms returns to Southwest Kansas by Sunday and we will see this chance gradually creep into more of the area in the days that follow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.