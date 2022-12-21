There may not be much happening just yet ahead of our next storm system but we will need to begin being weather aware today. Our ceiling of clouds is low and thick and could lead to some moisture and reduced visibility.

Temperatures are below freezing this morning and patchy areas of freezing fog, freezing drizzle, or flurries will be possible. This slim chance will only be through the first half of our Wednesday.

Most of us will be safely above freezing later this afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s to the 50s. This will be the last time many of us will get above freezing until Christmas Day.

A bitter blast of arctic air begins to spill into the area tonight. There will be a big difference between afternoon highs and overnight lows. Have all of your layers on standby and be prepared to bundle up tomorrow.

As a powerful cold front begins to blow in this evening, it will not only drop our temperatures but wind chills will be dangerously low too. They could drop as low as -20 to -40 through Friday.

As the cold moves in some snow will be moving in at the same time. Most of this should hold off until the evening and will start to the north and northwest.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tonight.

Snow showers will make a sweep through the area while many of us are sleeping. As snow moves in there may be a brief window of freezing drizzle before snow takes over.

Expected snowfall amounts do not look too impressive but will still be enough to disrupt travel and cover the ground. Gusty winds will blow snow around and reduce visibility so blizzard conditions could be possible at times.

The Thursday morning commute will need to be monitored closely, especially in South Central Kansas. Some snow showers will linger into midday but will gradually wrap up from there. Keep in mind, winds will be gusty and will still be blowing snow around.

There will be some moisture nearby after Thursday but conditions are looking mainly dry after the snow moves out. Bitter cold will stick around through Friday. High temperatures will gradually improve through the holiday and return to the 40s and 50s next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 39 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: -2 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Hi: 3 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -6 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 21 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 35 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.