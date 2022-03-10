Our latest winter storm continues to track through the area. As expected, most of the snow has favored the northern half of the sunflower state. Accumulating and blowing snow will likely slow down many drivers. Allow extra travel time today and dress warm.

So far, snowfall amounts have ranged from an inch to 10″. Your location will drastically determine how much snow has fallen in your neighborhood. If you are on the lower end of that spectrum you will still need to be weather aware.

There will be a lull in the snow into midday but another round will begin to the southwest later today. This band of snow will stretch into the Wichita Metro and Eastern Kansas. An additional several inches of snow will be possible south of I-70. This is also where a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through tomorrow morning. So for those areas to the south that have not seen much snow, be ready for tricky travel early Friday.

When the snow finally wraps up, the most snow will still be along and north of I-70. However, even though the second round is not expected to pump out as much, conditions could still be slick to the south.

We can look ahead to warmer and sunnier days. The start to the weekend will be chilly but we will gradually warm through the 40s, 50s, 60s, and even into the 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Hi: 31 Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 21 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 16 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.