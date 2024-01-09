Our latest snowy system is in the process of wrapping up. Snow will continue to fall between Central and Eastern Kansas during the early morning hours.

Blizzard Warnings remain in effect for Southwest Kansas. Even though the snow has tapered, gusty winds will still blow snow around after recent snowfall.

Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until noon for much of Central Kansas.

A few of our northernmost and southernmost counties will also be under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon.

The snow will gradually get kicked to the east. As it does our skies will clear and sunshine will make a return.

Despite skies being brighter it will still be a cold and windy day.

High temperatures will be slightly above and below freezing. Since there will not be much of an improvement in temperatures that means we are in store for a bitterly cold night. Something to keep in mind, this is how high temperatures are looking later this week once an arctic blast of colder air spills into the region.

There will be more of in improvement in temperatures tomorrow and this will help melt some of the snow, but then we will have to watch out for refreezing early Thursday morning.

The next system will slide through the region between Thursday and Friday. Snow showers look to start to the north and then swing east into Friday.

The end of the week is when it will turn bitterly cold. Once the arctic air arrives it will stick around through the weekend and at least into early next week.

The train of systems continues with another snowy system looking favorable by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 31 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 43 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 16 Lo: 1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 18 Lo: 0 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 20 Lo: 2 Partly cloudy, breezy.