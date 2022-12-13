Showers and storms have been behaving and we have not had a warning since late last night. Most of the rain will continue to track through the eastern third of the area through mid to late morning. A wintry mix and snow have started to the northwest on the backside of the storm system.

As a cold front keeps pushing east it will push the rain out of the area by the afternoon but there will continue to be wintry weather to the northwest. While this part of the area will be stuck underneath the clouds with snow, there will be some sun in the rest of the area.

Snow showers to the northwest will linger through sundown. Winter weather alerts are set to expire later this evening.

While there is a Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in the northwest corner of the area, snowfall amounts will be minimal compared to the rest of the region. Up to several inches will be possible in spots but heavier snowfall totals will occur outside of our area.

Colder air has started to get wrapped back into the Sunflower State to the west. Temperatures to the north and west will continue to fall through the day. It will be a mild day for Wichita but this will be the last one for a while.

As westerly and northwest winds draw in the colder air they will be strong too. High wind alerts will be in effect through Wednesday with gusts to the west possibly reaching 55 to 60 mph. Central Kansas gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph.

Everyone will be in the freezer tonight. Colder air will settle in and any breeze will be a bitter one.

Well after this system exits the area, gusty winds associated with it will continue to extend well through the region so we have a few more gusty days through the end of the week. Conditions are looking pretty dry and there will be more wind shifts that will reinforce the cold for the foreseeable future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 55 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 40 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 37 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 34 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.