Fog was dangerously thick late last night across Central and Eastern Kansas. However, we have seen drastic improvements in visibility early this morning. Even though there could still be isolated spots of reduced visibility, it is not as foggy this morning.

Snow is still falling to the northwest as a system continues to swing through the region. We are on the tail end of the wintry weather and most snow showers early this morning have been light.

A fresh coating of snow on the ground to the northwest will likely result in slower travel. Allow extra time while driving through this part of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our Nebraska counties. Conditions are expected to gradually improve through the morning hours.

Most of the snow will wrap up by midday. There will still be a small chance of a flurry wrapping back around near the state line to the north tonight.

Cooler air has once again been dragged back into the Sunflower State. Even though we will keep a winter chill during the warmest part of the day, many afternoon highs will be near the norm for this time of year.

A nice rebound arrives just in time for the weekend when we gain a milder feel to the air.

The rest of the week will be dry. With the exception of some breezy days, conditions will be pretty quiet through early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: W 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 44 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.