Our next system is on the approach and you will notice a gradual uptick in cloud cover today just before it arrives. Winds are also light to start the day but they will pick back up during the evening as the system moves in.

We will lose some of the warmth that we started the week with but highs in the 40s and 50s will still not be too bad for this time of year.

We will stay dry through much of the day ahead, at least until the sun goes down. After sundown is when we will begin to see moisture blossom in the area. Snow, rain, and even a little ice will be possible. Most of the wintry weather will be to the northwest.

Winter Weather Alerts will also go into effect during the evening and continue all the way through Wednesday evening.

Heading into Wednesday morning we will not only need to monitor the commute to the northwest due to accumulating snow but also along and north of I-70 where freezing rain will be possible. Temperatures in South Central Kansas will be warm enough to support rain.

There will be a brief drier area farther south as low pressure wraps around the area Wednesday. Most of the snow will continue to reside in Northwest Kansas but there could be a few flurries that reach Southwest Kansas. During the evening a rain/snow shower will be possible in South Central Kansas but should stay north of 54 Highway.

This system will leave it’s mark to the northwest, similar to where we have seen the majority of snowfall over the last few weeks. The highest totals will likely be around and north of the Kansas/Nebraska line. Lesser amounts will be farther south and east. There will be a fine line between who sees a few inches and who sees up to or more than half a foot.

Wintry weather will wrap up through Wednesday night. The commute Thursday morning will still be slower to the north and west.

High temperatures the rest of the week will be colder in the 40s and 30s. Another system is expected to slide through the area over the weekend that could bring a little more rain and snow our way but there is still time for things to change.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 54 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.