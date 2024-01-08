Our latest winter storm has begun to swing through the region and will bring more snowfall to the area. There will be a narrow band to the north and west where the most snow will fall. There will not be as much the farther south and east you are.

In addition to the snow, rainfall is likely too where temperatures are and will stay above freezing through the day. There could even be a few embedded rumbles of thunder.

Despite not seeing much wintry weather just yet this will change through the morning hours. Especially for areas to the north and west.

Our last snowy system did not bring much wind but this current one will. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow and accumulating snow will make for hazardous travel to the west.

A few of our northernmost counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning until midday Tuesday.

Areas farther south and southeast will be under a Winter Weather Advisory where not as much snow is expected but it could still be enough to cause slick conditions.

Temperatures this morning range from the 20s to the 40s and there will not be much of a shift or change compared to high temperatures later today.

Rain will start to change to wintry weather in Central and South Central Kansas tonight.

As snow tracks west to east there could be some lingering snow showers into Tuesday but clouds will gradually clear from there.

Brace yourselves for some more snow and a bitter blast of colder air later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 40 Wind: SE/E 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 70% chance of rain changing to snow. Lo: 24 Wind: E/N 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 31 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 36 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 18 Lo: 4 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 19 Lo: 2 Partly cloudy, breezy.