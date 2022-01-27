Snow skims points west, temperatures on the rise

We will have another snow chance for our Thursday. Some flurries have been flirting with the Kansas Colorado line early this morning.

This is where the focus will be through the day. Even though snow showers could cross over into some of our westernmost counties most of the snow will stay to the west in Colorado. Any accumulation should not be more than an inch.

Our winds are not significant this morning but it is still enough to make for some bitter wind chills.

We will not only need to monitor the potential for slick spots due to refreezing but also patchy fog early this morning. However, not everyone will be impacted.

A northerly breeze will pick up a bit more, especially to the north and west. Highs will rebound into the 30s and 40s. There will be more of a chill where there is still snowpack but there will also be more melting with most high temperatures getting above freezing. Expect a mix of clouds and sun too with more clouds at times.

Temperatures tank again tonight as some clouds clear and winds turn lighter.

The warming trend continues even though we will keep a slight chill through the end of the work week. Widespread highs in the 50s return over the weekend and into next week. There will be some highs in the 60s too.

Clouds and winds will increase Monday, signaling an approaching change that will be a big one. Our next system will track through the Plains between Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast is not set in stone just yet but so far it is looking like it will start as rain and rain/snow Tuesday before a switch to all snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will also turn much colder too.