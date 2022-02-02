Our winter storm is underway and all of the precipitation falling in the area is snow. Winter Weather Alerts will be in effect through tomorrow morning.

Northern and Western parts of the area have been battling drier air while most of the snow has been falling in South Central Kansas.

Heavier bands of snow in South Central Kansas are setting up this part of the area to see the highest totals.

There may be a brief break in the snow between late morning and early afternoon in South Central Kansas but another surge of moisture will pick up snowfall rates again after that.

Commuters will need to drive safely and allow plenty of extra travel time. Also, dress accordingly. Gusty winds will make temperatures in the teens feel more like the single digits.

Snow showers will begin to taper tonight from west to east.

Thursday will not start as snowy but it will be dangerously cold.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect tonight.

Even though a trailing flurry is possible south Thursday, the bulk of this event will have wrapped up.

Friday starts with sub-zero wind chills but at least sunshine will return. Temperatures get above freezing over the weekend and much of next week is looking quiet and not as chilly.