A slower commute is guaranteed this morning as widespread moisture continues to stream in. Roads are damp and visibility is low. It is driest in the northwest corner of the area early this morning but rain jackets and umbrellas will still be needed today.

Showers will be around all day with the exception of a few dry pockets here and there. Showers could also be heavy at times. Some rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather is not expected.

Some of the higher rainfall totals so far are in South Central Kansas and have exceeded 2″. Some Central and Eastern Kansas totals will likely get up to 3″ to 4″ and could even be higher than that in spots when this event wraps up.

Area creek, stream, and river levels will be running higher than normal, this is what has prompted Flood Warnings for a few of our counties. A Flood Watch will be in effect through this evening and into Wednesday morning for a few counties closer to Northeast Kansas.

Rain will not be as widespread Wednesday but spotty showers will be around and any heavy rainfall will only aggravate flood concerns.

Conditions will gradually turn drier west to east through Wednesday and into early Thursday. Clouds will be next to go once the rain is gone.

Before we dry out, clouds and wet weather will help keep highs cooler than average in the 50s and 60s. After that it will not take long to heat back up into the 80s and 90s.

Memorial Day Weekend is still shaping up to be a good one weather-wise for most of us. Just be ready for the warmth and a strong breeze. There will be some showers and storms nearby, especially to the north during the second half of the holiday weekend. This is something to keep an eye on over the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy.