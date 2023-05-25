We start Thursday with some showers that will mainly be to the west of the Wichita Metro. Severe weather is not expected this morning even though a rumble of thunder will be possible.

There is also a chance for areas of reduced visibility due to patchy fog. Any fog that develops is not expected to be widespread but more spotty.

We will see more showers and storms blossom and develop later today anywhere between Western and Central Kansas, possibly into Eastern Kansas too.

Similar to the last few days, these rain chances will not impact our temperatures much as we continue to see highs in the 70s to the low 80s.

Some of the afternoon activity will fizzle out and weaken during the evening. At the same time more storms will move in from the west.

We will need to keep an eye on Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle where there is another severe risk for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms will not be as strong but will still be spotty into Friday morning. Some of this activity will flare back up Friday afternoon between Western and Central Kansas.

Even though another severe risk for late Friday only includes a handful of our far western counties, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out farther east.

Any Central Kansas storms will lose some strength during the evening as a few more storms move in the from the west, this is when we will see another severe risk and will likely need to monitor storms into the overnight.

We will continue this cycle through the holiday weekend. The heaviest rain will favor Western Kansas and areas farther east will not be as damp. Temperatures will warm a bit more through the 80s but it should not be too toasty out there.

The humidity will be noticeable but not oppressive and daily rain chances will continue after Memorial Day.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.