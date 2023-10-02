Our next cold front is in sight and on the move. As it approaches there will be a few rounds of showers and storms. We are off to a dry start to the week in the meantime.

Winds out of the south will remain strong. This will make for another warm day in the 80s and 90s.

Western Kansas will need to be weather aware during the evening when showers and storms return due to the approaching front.

There could be a couple of strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storm strength and severity will need to be monitored into the overnight.

Storm chances will begin to impact areas farther east by Tuesday. High temperatures will begin to come down into the 80s and 70s. Everyone will feel more like fall by mid-week.

Showers and storms will be around through Tuesday. We will need to be weather aware especially during the afternoon and evening.

A larger chunk of the area will be at risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms. In addition to a wind and hail threat, an isolated tornado will also be possible.

A few showers and storms will remain possible Wednesday as the front continues to move through but severe weather is not expected.

Once the fall feel arrives it will stick around for a while after a second cold front moves through between Thursday and Friday. High pressure takes over through the weekend and into next week which will keep conditions pleasant.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 68 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.