As we continue to look ahead to wet weather we also look ahead to wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory to the north and west now includes more counties where there will be a mixed bag of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. The Advisory goes into effect this evening and has been extended through Thursday afternoon.

Moisture has not started here locally but has started south of our area around a stalled front. This is what will head toward us as the day progresses.

Even though skies are dry to start the day, reduced visibility could still slow you down. Early travels around the Wichita Metro and east will include areas of dense fog. Drive safely if your commute takes you through this part of the area.

As fog lifts later this morning, clouds will be building back into the area ahead of the rain. Much of the afternoon should continue to stay dry with high temperatures around the norm.

Chilly rain showers will begin to move in from the south by evening.

As moisture continues to get pumped into the area we will need to keep a close eye on areas to the north and west where rain is expected to change over to a wintry mix.

Areas where low temperatures are expected to stay safely above freezing will continue to experience a cold rain.

Whether starting off the day wintry or wet, the Thursday morning commute will need to be monitored closely. Everyone should plan to allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, especially around and north of I-70 where roads and elevated surfaces could be icy. Ice and snow accumulation will be light but still enough to cause some problems.

Moisture will gradually pull out of the area Thursday. We will be dry to wrap up the work week with milder highs in the 50s. There is a small chance that some rain returns to the area Friday night. Another potential system early next week also deserves our attention.

12/7/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.