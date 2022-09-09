Our next front has started to move in but there has not been much moisture just yet. At best, maybe a sprinkle or light shower early this morning but those raindrops will have to battle through some dry air as they fall.

The changes that the front will bring will stay to the northwest today. This is where a few raindrops will remain possible but they will be spotty.

Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will also notice a big shift in temperatures with many highs only reaching the 70s. The rest of the area will likely stay ahead of the wind shift and still be toasty in the 90s.

There will be a better chance for spotty showers and storms from Western into North Central Kansas tonight. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, please keep an eye on the forecast and Storm Tracker Radar because Saturday will start with some rain around.

There will be an increasing chance for Wichita and the Metro as the day progresses but Saturday will not be a washout. Even though a rumble of thunder or flash of lightning is possible, severe weather is not expected. It is not enough to scrap your plans and you will want to spend some time outside with a fall feel to the air. Highs over the weekend will range from the 60s to the 80s, northwest to southeast, but it will not take long for toasty 90s to return.

Saturday’s rain chance will linger into the night but the area will begin to dry out at the same time. By the time we wake up Sunday morning most of the rain will be gone and the end of the weekend is expected to be sunny.

As the front moves through you will also want to be mindful of stronger winds. Speeds will not be enough to prompt alerts but they will be gusty this weekend. Winds will switch back out of the south by early next week and that will kick off our next warming trend while we stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 82 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 56 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.