Most of us are off to a dry start this morning but our next chance of rain is getting started. As a warm front lifts over the area there will be a few spotty showers and cloudy skies.

Moisture being transported into the area will also be in the form of patchy dense fog that could slow down early commuters headed to the polls.

Election Day will not be a washout as any showers will be widely scattered and mainly light, there could be a heavier shower or non-severe storm though. A chance of rain will also favor Central and Eastern Kansas through the afternoon.

A strong southerly breeze will pump mild air into the Sunflower State and temperatures through the day will be pleasant, even this morning.

Gusty winds Wednesday will assist in high temperatures warming through the 70s and for some, just a few degrees shy of 80. However, winds will be a nuisance and it will be dry so we should also be mindful of recent fire concerns. As a more potent system starts to move in Thursday, temperatures will begin to fall northwest to southeast. Everyone will bottom out by the end of the week.

This abrupt shift to a winter chill will also be accompanied by some moisture. As a powerful cold front tracks east it will spark a few showers and storms that will also track to the east through Thursday. Well behind the front, a rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out to the northwest as colder air sinks into the area.

As a line of rain and rumbles track to the east we will need to keep an eye on it because a strong to severe storm will be possible, mainly in the morning and into the afternoon. During the evening, most of this activity will get pushed to our east and outside of the area.

We will dry out completely by Friday and the breeze will be much colder. Temperatures will not rebound much and will stay below average into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 68 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.