Unsettled conditions continue to slowly creep back into the area. A chance of rain has favored southern portions of Kansas since late last night.

You will notice more cloud cover today and a chance for showers will attempt to spread into a few more of our Western and Central Kansas counties through the day. Keep in mind though, any rain will be spotty and light. The chance of hearing a rumble of thunder is low.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain will continue to keep high temperatures cooler than average. Most of us will spend another afternoon in the 70s.

An approaching cold front from the northwest will keep a chance for rain in play through the night. The best chance will be to the west and northwest.

Umbrellas and rain jackets will be needed tomorrow as we wrap up the work and school week. Temperatures remain pleasant as this next disturbance sticks around.

The cold front will park over the Sunflower State Friday and bring a better chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder from west to east.

We will need to keep a close eye on far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. There could be a stronger storm in this part of the area to start the day Friday but there will be another chance for a strong to severe storm during the late afternoon and early evening.

Western Kansas will gradually dry out through Friday night. A few showers linger into early Saturday in South Central Kansas but any rain will move out by midday.

The rest of the weekend will be nice but it will not take long for unsettled conditions to return. Temperatures will turn warmer too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.