We are off to a dry start but we will need to keep an eye to the sky after sunrise. Conditions turn unsettled as high pressure tracks away from us. A few showers and storms will be possible later this morning and into the afternoon. Mainly around and east of the Kansas Turnpike. The bulk of the moisture that develops will quickly race to the east but a trailing shower or storm will be possible through the evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Areas impacted by potential showers and storms will warm to the 60s this afternoon. Less cloud cover and moisture will allow high temperatures to be a bit warmer in the 70s to the west.

Mainly dry and windy conditions to the west will bring fire concerns back up. A Fire Weather Warning only includes a few of our counties but Western Kansas will still need to mindful of fire danger since it has been so dry in this part of the area.

There are only a few of our Central Kansas counties included in a Wind Advisory but area gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph.

Today begins an unsettled stretch as we will have a chance of showers and storms through the rest of the week. With the exception of a brief northerly switch of our winds Wednesday, strong south flow will warm many high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average.

We will need to be weather aware over the coming days as some storms could be strong to severe at times. A lingering shower early Wednesday will track to the east. Late in the day and into the evening mainly to the southeast a strong to severe storm is possible.

More moisture works back into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has included more of the area in a Marginal Risk of severe weather where isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday.

Another chance of strong to severe storms looks to impact the area late Friday. A powerful cold front pushes through the region this weekend, sparking an additional chance of showers and storms Saturday before we cool back down and settle down for a few days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.