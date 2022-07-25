Our latest front is draped across the area and has sparked some showers and storms. It will take most of the morning and possibly into the afternoon for much of this rain to move out. Severe weather is not expected this morning.

The front will not push all the way through points south. This is where highs will still be above average in the upper 90s and 100s. The farther north you are you can expect temperatures as low as the 80s, this will feel nice compared to last week’s triple digits.

Another potential round of showers and storms later today will mainly be isolated, starting between Southwest and South Central Kansas before drifting closer to I-70 as we go through the evening.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather closer to Northeast Kansas. Damaging winds will be the main threat. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero.

The front will hang around the Sunflower State Tuesday, wobbling a bit but not moving all that much. This will keep our atmosphere agitated and unsettled which will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast.

High temperatures Tuesday will resemble the start of the work week. The front will not push all the way through. It will still be hot farther south and temperatures will be closer to average farther north and west. As cooler air keeps sinking south, Wichita will finally be able to cool off through the rest of the week.

It will not be raining all the time but rather there will be showers and storms at times. It would also be wise to keep up with the severe storm outlook over the coming days. While widespread severe weather is not expected, different parts of the area may favor potential for an isolated strong to severe storm over the coming days.

Expect quite the pattern flip this week as we switch out the hot, dry conditions last week for cooler, damp conditions this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: SW/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.