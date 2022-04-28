There are some lingering showers to the south this morning and some have developed to the east. Activity is tracking east and will be spotty through the first part of our Thursday but the threat of a severe storm this morning is low.

Thursday is still a weather aware day. A Marginal Risk of severe weather now includes more of our counties. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

Timing of this isolated risk will be late in the afternoon, during the evening, and possibly into the overnight.

Friday starts mainly dry but it is very important that we stay weather aware. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather now includes more of our Central Kansas counties, this is where there is a respectable threat of a few tornadoes.

Despite showers and storms in the forecast, fire concerns are still in the picture. As low pressure tracks through the region Friday, areas southwest will likely be the driest. This is where Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect Friday.

Before the threat of storms ramps up in Central and Eastern Kansas Friday, we may see stormy activity first get started early in the afternoon to the northwest where damaging winds and large hail will be possible. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

Once storms begin to develop later in the afternoon farther east closer to where the Enhanced Risk is situated, they will quickly become severe. This is why it is important to be ready for dangerous conditions before storms arrive.

Storms will continue to fire up through the evening and into the overnight. Conditions should be drier by early Saturday morning, with the exception of a wraparound shower to the north.

We still have some windy days ahead too, especially late Friday through Saturday once we are behind this system. Some of the strongest gusts to the north could reach 60 to 65 mph.

High temperatures cool from the 80s to seasonable low to middle 70s. A chance of showers and storms will begin to return to the area late Sunday and Monday. These intermittent systems continue with a brief break Tuesday and another quick rain chance sweeping through the area mid-week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.