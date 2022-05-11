Collapsing and decaying storms in Oklahoma caused some strong wind gusts to the south and west of the Wichita Metro early this morning. As some lingering rain drops move through the area they will not be much of a concern early in the day.

A front that was hanging across the area yesterday has lifted farther north, which means more heat and humidity will stream into the area. Expect widespread highs in the low 90s.

A heat-driven storm into the afternoon cannot be ruled out but there is a better chance for spotty storms to the west as early as 4pm or 5pm.

Isolated strong to severe storms capable of hail and wind will be possible. Similar to our last severe risk, the window of opportunity for severe weather will not last long. Most of this activity will fizzle out as we approach the overnight.

Thursday will be another weather aware day not only for the threat of more potential strong to severe storms but for fire concerns too. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today for a few counties to the northwest but more of Western Kansas will be under fire weather alerts tomorrow.

The greatest risk of severe weather Thursday targets areas surrounding and to the north of I-70. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

We will need to watch for storm development between late afternoon and early evening. As storms blossom there could be a few that fill in farther south of I-70. A weaker rumble of thunder will be possible closer to the Wichita area during the overnight.

A cold front advancing east will keep storm chances into the first half of the weekend. Late day storms could be strong to severe mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas Friday. Hail and wind will be the main threats again.

The front will also begin to cool us down. However, high temperatures will only fall into the 80s and we will continue that trend through much of next week. A developing shower or storm cannot be ruled out Saturday and even though much of next week is looking mainly dry, unsettled skies will be nearby so please continue to get the latest updates from the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy.