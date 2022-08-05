It is going to be a dangerously hot start to the weekend. After a break from triple digit highs yesterday, they will make a return today.

Heat indices will get as high as 105 to 107. Hot temperatures will feel oppressive so any outdoor activity should include frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water.

There is a small chance of a shower or storm to the southwest, especially along the Oklahoma Panhandle, later this evening. There is a slightly better chance of spotty showers and storms to the north and west late Saturday. This activity will occur ahead of our next front. Severe weather is not expected.

A spotty chance of rain will linger through Sunday as the front begins to move in but may not begin to impact South Central Kansas until the evening.

Areas farther north and west will begin to notice a slight drop in temperatures by the end of the weekend. Wichita will still sneak up to the triple digits but everyone will cool down Monday once the front pushes all the way through.

Our atmosphere will remain unsettled into the start of the work week with the front continuing to spark some showers and storms.

Rain chances will drop off after Monday and we will begin to heat back up. Tuesday’s highs will still be near average but you will notice the uptick in temperatures the rest of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.