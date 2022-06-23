The front has dipped farther south and there are a few showers and storms around this morning. The front will begin to lift northward which will allow high heat to begin to build back into the area.

Area temperatures yesterday were seasonably warm but everyone will return to the 90s today, especially with a strong breeze blowing out of the south.

As the front lifts back into the area it will also help spark more storms. Skies will need to be monitored later this afternoon and evening.

Similar to the last few days, strong to severe storms could be packing damaging, gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out which is why it is important that we stay weather aware. The greatest risk of severe storms will be to the north.

Showers and storms overnight will weaken and move out. There is a small chance for one or two to linger in our easternmost counties through sunrise. Then we will heat back up closer to the triple digits. Even though we will have a toasty end to the work week a cooldown will follow.

The cooldown over the weekend will be associated with another cold front. Even though temperatures will feel more comfortable, we will also need to keep an eye on more storm chances too. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Even though the greatest risk of a strong to severe storm will be to the north, a few showers and storms are expected to the west late Friday too. Rain and rumbles should stay to the north and west of the Wichita Metro through Friday night and into Saturday.

Another wave of showers and storms will be possible Saturday. They will get started to the west in the afternoon and then stretch more into Central Kansas after sundown. A strong to severe storm will be possible.

There will be a damp wrap-up to the weekend on Sunday but it will be much cooler. Day by day, there will be a gradual uptick in temperatures the early to middle part of next week and conditions are looking drier.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.