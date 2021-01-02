Storm Track 3: Clearing out and warming up to start the workweek

There is still a good amount of snow on the roads this morning so the morning commute could be slick, especially the neighborhood roads. Temperatures sit right at freezing snowy slush will be the most likely road condition, however, we cannot rule out some icy spots on bridges and overpasses.

A few flurries and light freezing drizzle are sitting right to the southeast of Wichita right now, but we are not expecting any impressive accumulation out of it.

Those with snow today will be slower to warm than the rest of the state. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and 40s with the warmest conditions out west.

Clouds will slowly clear and after these flurries clear out we will be dry until the mid week.

A late weekend/early work week warm up is also expected. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

This is right before the next system passes through Wednesday and Thursday with the next chance for snow and rain.

We will end the work week about average in the low 40s.