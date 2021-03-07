Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm, windy and dry – dangerous fire weather persists

Warm, windy and dry – this mixture all plays into our high fire danger.

Winds with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are not going anywhere this week.

Until it cools and we get some moisture, we will need to monitor our risk for grass fires going forward. Fire Weather Warnings and watches are already being extended into Monday.

Temperatures early this week will be in the 60s with more 70s Tuesday into Wednesday.

Isolated highs in the 80s Wednesday are on the table.

A quick moving system will usher in clouds late Monday into Tuesday. We may see some drizzle with the increase in low level moisture Tuesday for central and eastern Kansas.

As the front comes in Wednesday, it is going to apply the brakes. We have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday late in the afternoon and through the evening for areas near the Turnpike.

This front is going to progress slowly southward near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and stall again. This will be the focus for rain Friday.

As a stronger system comes in next weekend, rain will overspread a good portion of the state. As colder air works in to the north and west, rain will switch over to snow.

Temperatures will fall away from the spring-like air we have felt lately into the 40s and 50s next weekend. Model guidance is hinting that portions of Kansas may flirt with an Arctic chill between March 19 and 23.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman