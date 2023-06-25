A weak cold front is moving across Kansas this morning, bringing somewhat cooler temperatures to areas farther north and west.

Into the afternoon, this will help to brig our high temperatures down a bit from where they were yesterday. Still very warm, but less hot across Kansas with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Plenty of sunshine all day long to go with it!

Low temperatures tonight will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be nearly identical to today with low 90s in Wichita and mostly sunny skies.

Upper level high pressure is dominating our weather pattern, but it will remain far enough south of us that we will leave the door open for rain chances later this week.

A passing disturbance late Monday into early Tuesday bay sneak a few showers or storms into northern Kansas, with another round of storms possible Tuesday evening.

The high will be in full control by Wednesday and that will make temperatures jump to the triple digits in Wichita for the first time this year.

The high shifts east later in the week, bringing additional opportunities for moisture to build and storms to develop. The next best opportunity for storms looks to occur on Friday, especially in northern Kansas. We may keep some low storm chances around into next weekend as long as the upper high doesn’t move overhead.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Hi: 91 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.