Winter’s chill is here just in time for the weekend! Strong north winds and much colder temperatures for the afternoon in the 40s and 50s. We hit our highs for the day at midnight before the front arrived.

Clouds will clear up through the afternoon and allows some sunshine through. Tonight will be partly cloudy with cold overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

The cold air keeps on flowing as we head toward Saturday, with clouds thickening back up as our next storm system moves in. Highs tomorrow range from the low 30s to the mid 40s.

Light to moderate precipitation is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and persists into the night toward Sunday morning. Northwest Kansas will see mainly snow, with wintry mix changing over to rain closer to the Wichita metro.

Lows Sunday morning will be near to well below freezing, and that may allow a brief window for a change to a wintry mix.

Accumulations will be light and ground temperatures are warm, so impacts are expected to be limited to minor. Slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses will be the main threat. A few heavier snow bands may set up in northwest Kansas for some localized totals over two inches. A glazing to 0.10″ of freezing rain will be possible, though this will likely not be enough to cause impacts to the power grid.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 53 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 45 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 31 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 37 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.