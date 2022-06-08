After battling one batch of storms after another for the last several nights, we get a break Wednesday. But, it will be brief. We take another stormy turn Thursday.

Due to the cold front sagging south and winds dominating from the northerly direction today, this will keep storms at bay through evening.

Overnight and into Thursday, the wind flow returns from the south. This pumps moisture back into our viewing area. There is a chance for an isolated storm as a weak wave organizes after midnight to the southwest.

As a boundary lifts north across the region, more storms are expected Thursday evening.

A Slight Risk is draped over most of the state for this severe chance.

Any storm that develops will become severe where extremely large hail (2″+ in diameter) will be primary followed by damaging winds (60-75 MPH+). A tornado or two cannot be ruled out like we have seen so far this week. Rainfall will be tropical in nature and may lead to flooding. Please be Weather Aware!

Storms end before sunrise Friday. Temperatures will be warm and slightly humid over the weekend. We take a drier turn that will stick around into Monday of next week. A stormy pattern unfolds next Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman