The piece of energy that produced severe weather last night and kept storms rolling this morning is departing to the east. Winds will remain elevated for Friday Football Fever, temps will be warm and it will feel a touch on the humid side like spring.

New storms that develop into the overnight will favor Nebraska but may try to skim the Kansas/Nebraska state line with a few showers through Saturday morning. Lows tonight will be cool to the northwest and milder for central Kansas where more moisture will be present.

Highs tomorrow will be warm again with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The main storm system will be in play Saturday. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather East of I-135.

A dryline, which separates more moist air in the East and drier air in the West, will line up with this corridor. From the lunch hour into the early evening on Saturday is the window for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop near and East of the Turnpike.

Some of the strongest could be focused from Butler to Lyon, Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua and Cowley counties. The atmosphere will be juicy and have the dynamics to work with to produce all forms of severe weather. Multiple rounds of storms may fire up off the slow moving front which will also amplify flooding concerns.

Hail larger than 2″ in diameter and winds to 70 MPH are likely. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

By sundown, the threat for severe weather will be out of our viewing area to the southeast.

High pressure will build back into the region late in the weekend and early next week. Highs still stay near average with comfortably cool nights.

Next opportunity for moisture will be the middle of next week although model guidance is not as impressed with this round as it was 24 hours ago. There will be another shot for rain by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 67 Wind: SE 10-20\

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman