Winds will be a bit strong this morning, but the trend throughout the day will be downward with winds becoming lighter by the afternoon. Bright sunshine and highs in the 60s is going to make for an excellent day outdoors!

Winds will start to rise out west later in the day, which will keep fire weather concerns going in western Kansas and eastern Colorado.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect until 9pm out west.

Temperatures tonight will not fall too quickly as winds become stronger overnight, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wind gusts will reach into the 40 mph range overnight, spreading from west to east.

Tomorrow will be another day to watch out for high fire danger as winds begin to pick back up from the southwest. These southwest winds are going to give us quite the nice boost in temperature as we jump to the 70s all across Kansas, with some spots making a run at the 80s!

A very weak system will try to generate a few sprinkles across north-central Kansas on Monday, but will do little else besides put a few more clouds in the sky.

More unsettled weather is likely to return by Tuesday as another low pressure system spins up over the plains. It looks like a similar setup to this past Friday with the center of the low to our north in Nebraska. Moisture will mostly miss us to the east, and the wrap around precipitation on the back side of the low may just clip northwest Kansas but otherwise we will stay dry and very windy Tuesday, which will lead to more fire danger concerns.

A cold front pushes in Wednesday, cooling us from the 80s to the 50s and 60s. This front will bring more very dry air which will bring more potential fire danger days as we head toward next weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like our prospects for precipitation will be very slim for the coming week, with no clear opportunities to ease drought conditions in the foreseeable future. Looking further down the road, signs are pointing toward the active jet stream pattern coming to an end, which spells even more dryness for Kansas into mid-April.

4/1/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: NW/W 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 47 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78. Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 54. Wind: SW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 68. Lo: 44. Partly cloudy, breezy.