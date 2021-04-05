Storm Track 3 Forecast: A change in the wind and storms on the way

Temperatures warmed quickly this afternoon to be on par with what we had for Easter Sunday.

Winds also increased and stayed sustained for much of the area above 20 MPH with gusts higher than 35 MPH. These winds do not show signs of dropping until the end of the work week as our next storm system draws near and travels through the region.

Our viewing area should stay dry until just before dawn Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will form west of I-135 and track East through the morning.

The atmosphere will get its act together as a strong storm system enters the state. New thunderstorms will form late Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

Hail and damaging winds are the two main concerns although a tornado cannot be ruled out ahead of the dry-line and west of I-135. Much of our area is under a Slight Risk where a few thunderstorms will reach severe thresholds.

As colder air channels behind this low-pressure system, rain will briefly change to snow to the northwest but little to no accumulation is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cold rain showers will linger through Wednesday before the system departs Thursday.

We will be unseasonably warm and windy in advance of the cold front in the 70s and 80s (an isolated 90-degree reading is not off the table) before we briefly fall to the 40s and 50s Wednesday due to the clouds and rain.

The winds will increase further as the front advances with gusts potentially above 50 MPH Tuesday night!

Temperatures rebound Thursday and warm further over the weekend. With the active weather pattern in place, we have another chance for rain Saturday night followed by Sunday night with more opportunities throughout next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman