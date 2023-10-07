It was a cold night in Kansas, the coldest of the season so far. Some places have seen their first freeze of the year, with a Freeze Warning running through 10 this morning.

Temperatures starting out in the 30s will take some time to warm up so jackets will be a good idea for the first half of the day, but that will change by afternoon.

Light winds, clear skies, and highs in the 60s will make today absolutely picture perfect outdoors. Make sure you get some time outside today!

Tonight, skies stay clear and winds stay mostly calm, but we don’t cool down quite as much with lows mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures jump pretty quickly back to near average tomorrow as we keep plenty of sunshine going, highs tomorrow in the middle to upper 70s.

A weak cold front sneaks in and holds temperatures near normal on Monday before we get back to the 80s on Tuesday. An area of weak high pressure will be in control early in the week, but more storm systems are on the way.

The jet stream will be taking a significant dive to the south and allowing a cooler air mass to settle in later in the week. As this happens, we will see some opportunities for moisture around Wednesday and Thursday as the front arrives.

With the jet stream held up to our south, it looks like the cooldown will last into next weekend with highs staying below normal.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 42 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 77 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 47 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.