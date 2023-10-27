The cold front cruised across the remainder of Kansas today, enabling a much colder feeling to take root for the next several days. That chill lingers tonight with lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

Freeze Warnings are in place through 10 AM tomorrow for a large portion of northcentral Kansas as temperatures fall below freezing tonight.

As the next storm system evolves Saturday into Sunday, temperatures at the surface and aloft will have a great impact on what type of wintry weather Kansans will experience. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are in the cards for different folks this weekend.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for most all of western Kansas from 10 AM Saturday through 1 PM Sunday. Slick spots will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

This storm gets going Saturday afternoon. Moisture will converge on the Sunflower State with a raw rain in the south and snow forming in the northwest.

This will fill in the rest of Saturday and by Saturday night, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will slice from the southwest to the northeast across the state. The northwest stays with the snow and farther southeast in a cold rain.

Temps around the Wichita area may be just above freezing at the surface Sunday morning. However, a nose of colder air aloft could allow sleet to mix in briefly before turning back over to a raw rain the rest of Sunday. This storm concludes early Sunday evening.

Rainfall accumulations from central into eastern Kansas, with higher amounts from the Wichita area and points southeast, will be in the vicinity of 0.5″ to 1″. Snowfall accumulations in the northwest will be from a trace to an inch with up to 2″ of snow for our southwest Nebraska counties. Icing potential should be minor from southwest into portions of central Kansas. I see an uptick in sleet and freezing rain from southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle from 0.1″ to .2″. Please use caution especially on bridges and overpasses for slick spots Saturday evening through late Sunday morning.

Arctic air lingers with well below-average temperatures into the first half of next week. On Halloween, we receive another reinforcing shot of bitter air. Trick-or-treating temps will be cold in the 30s.

We warm Wednesday through the rest of next week. We take a big jump Wednesday and by next Friday, more highs will warm Into the 60s. No more moisture coming next week. Might have to wait for the following weekend for a limited engagement with showers.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 44 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 31 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 35 Lo: 24 Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman