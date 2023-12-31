A cold front is filtering into Kansas today and that is going to make things quite a bit chillier for the last day of 2023. Starting out in the 20s, we struggle against a north breeze and cloud cover toward highs in the 30s.

Some places especially north of I-70 may barely escape the freezing mark.

For New Year’s festivities, it is going to be quite chilly. Winds should stay fairly light but temperatures are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, so make sure you are bundled up if heading out to celebrate!

The cold air settles in and by the time we wake up New Year’s day, it will be quite cold in the teens and 20s.

More sun is expected on Monday but temperatures only warm a little by the afternoon. Highs will generally be in the 30s and low 40s, with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

The first few days of 2024 come in quietly as we hover near average with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

While things are going to be quiet at the surface, the upper atmosphere will remain active through the week. A series of quick-moving storm systems charging through high above our heads will keep the cold air flowing, but these move by too quickly to allow moisture to lift into Kansas from the south.

This may change by Friday. New data has slowed the disturbance coming by week’s end down enough to let it draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and precipitation is looking like a possibility especially Friday and into early Saturday.

Rain and snow are a possibility. It is still too early to determine the exact track of this system, but we will be watching it closely as we get closer and more details become clear.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 38 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 39 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 24 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.