Winds have made the switch from the northwest, a tell-tale sign the front has tracked through the area. Temps have started the cooling process and will drop further the rest of the workweek before stabilizing near the norm this weekend. Lows tonight hit the 20s northwest with lower 40s for Wichita.

A few sprinkles are possible to the southwest Thursday as a system organizes to our south. Much better chances for rain align for Oklahoma, Arkansas and especially Texas.

We will get more clouds farther south across Kansas since we are closer to this system, but more sunshine dominates farther north. Temps will favor the 50s.

Friday morning will be a frosty start with temps in northern and western Kansas falling below freezing. Milder conditions expected farther southeast around the Wichita Metro. Dry conditions prevail until this weekend.

A quick-mover of a system will be on deck with a limited moisture supply. Saturday afternoon, a sprinkle or a shower is possible north of I-70 in northwest Kansas. More showers will blossom farther east into northcentral and northeast Kansas Saturday night. This also looks to track near and north of I-70 with spots along the Kansas/Nebraska standing a better chance for this spotty rain chance.

Highs this weekend will be comfortably cool with most of the region in the 60s with party cloudy skies.

We will stay near seasonal average into next week as high pressure takes control of the upper atmosphere.

With high pressure aloft, expect lots of sunshine and temperatures rising above normal. Average highs this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s, so this will lead to some comfortable days! Much of next week looks quiet until a more active setup arrives by the following weekend.

Timing and track will be important, but current model consensus gels the next notable system farther north and east of our viewing area. A strong system comes onshore along the west coast near the middle of next week, but the earliest that may even try to move our way would be in about 10 days. Rainfall right now looks pitiful for the next couple of weeks, only deepening the ongoing drought further.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 57 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman