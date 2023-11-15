The sun continues to dominate the sky with unseasonable warmth. Changes begin tomorrow with the arrival of a cold front. Count on a chilly night ahead with lows in the 30s and 40s.

The front enters northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska first tomorrow morning. Winds are also expected to pick up with an increase in clouds.

Winds will be sustained from 10 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 ahead of the front and also briefly behind it. Many spots in Kansas will have another day of highs in the 60s and 70s before another temperature reset for Friday.

Moisture is lacking with the Thursday into Thursday night frontal passage. A few sprinkles will be possible near and north of I-70. We could also see an uptick in sprinkles East of the Turnpike Thursday night. Wichita will not have the front cross through until the overnight.

Temperatures on Friday will be seasonable in the 50s and lower 60s. We receive a shot of warmth Saturday before an approaching storm system. Saturday is the day to do any outdoor activities. Models are coming into consensus regarding timing, allowing rain to enter the southwest first Saturday night and continue to work northeast into Sunday.

Areas of central and eastern Kansas will benefit the most from this bout of moisture. We will need to see how far south or north this system goes because it will determine how much rain we receive. As this system tracks to the east of our viewing area, we will have a round of wraparound moisture on Monday.

Looks like a chilly rain, but a few snowflakes may mix in farther north. Not expecting accumulations to cause worry for area holiday travelers.

Next week, temperatures will be cooler than the norm, mainly in the 40s and 50s. Some parts of the state might also flirt with the 60s before Thanksgiving.

Models have still yet to agree on the timing of a sharper cooldown after Thanksgiving that could have a taste of the Arctic the following weekend along with a touch of snow. Stay tuned!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 69 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman