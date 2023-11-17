Even though a cold front came through the area over the last 24 hours, today and tomorrow are the warmest days out of the next week! Lows tonight will be cold in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures get a bounce Saturday. This will be the pick of the weekend and honestly the next week for the warmth, the sunshine, and the light winds.

Clouds gather Saturday night as a storm system approaches.

Scattered showers develop southwest and track northeast across Kansas through Sunday. A few storms could get rowdy for hail and high winds in Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, but the severe weather should stay south of us.

Temps will begin to cool with the clouds and rain. Highest rainfall potential into early next week will be from central into eastern Kansas.

While much of the region has wraparound showers Monday, colder air sinking behind this system will change any rain to snow in the northwest.

The system departs Tuesday and clouds will clear. Winds will be strong as the system draws near but will be even stronger once it departs through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be below average although a weak surge of warmth tries to spread into Kansas Wednesday. This does not last long before a cold blast smacks us by the end of next week.

Highs will be mainly in the 30s into the following weekend. As this chillier change takes root, some snow is not off the table Friday into Saturday.

It is too early to talk totals and location of maximum snowfall potential right now. Please continue to follow Storm Track 3 weather updates throughout the holiday week as this snowy chance could impact holiday travelers heading back home from Thanksgiving gatherings.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 45 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 48 Lo: 37 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman