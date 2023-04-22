It’s a partly cloudy and chilly start to this day with temperatures across the state ranging from the upper 20s far northwest Kansas to low 40 in the southern part of the state. Some very light rain and snowflakes are being detected in a small part of western Kansas but much of it is not reaching the ground due to dry air in low levels of the atmosphere. There will be some sun today but a northerly flow of air will help to keep our highs several degrees below average for late April.

Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight into Sunday morning across most of central and eastern Kansas.

Care will be needed for any plants and flowers because sensitive vegetation will take a hit with temps dropping into the 20s and lower 30s late tonight and early Sunday.

We will likely see some sunshine the first half of the day Sunday but clouds will return Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will become a little milder Sunday but will still run below seasonal averages.

We are looking for increasing rain chances next week. Monday, especially by the afternoon through Tuesday and part of Wednesday offer up a decent chance for rainfall. This rain will be widespread for the Sunflower State.

While a clap of thunder is possible Tuesday, no severe weather is expected.

Another wave of showers is expected Thursday but the bulk of next week’s moisture comes in the first half of the week. Some parts of Kansas can pick up a beneficial half inch to an inch of rainfall.

High temperatures under cloudy and rainy conditions will be kept below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Temps begin to warm slowly next Thursday into Friday but take another hit from another passing cold front.

The front will bring some showers and a thunderstorm to Kansas on Friday and Saturday should see lingering clouds and a shower in northeast and north central Kansas with some sun and dry conditions in southern and western portions of the Sunflower state.

4/22/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 58 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Lo: 32 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 42 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo:42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston