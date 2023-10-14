Starting the morning chilly in the 40s, we will see temperatures rise slowly as northwest winds continue to bring in cool air.

Highs today will be cool in the 50s to low 60s.

Beginning at 10:20am, a solar eclipse will begin to cross the sky.

While Kansas doesn’t get to see the full effect of the annular eclipse, we will see 70 to 80% coverage at peak, which will occur around 11:47am in Kansas. You will need special glasses to view the eclipse safely.

Clouds building in from the northeast may obscure the eclipse in the Wichita metro, with poor viewing conditions to the north while western Kansas will see mostly clear skies.

Temperatures fall to the 40s and 30s again tonight.

Sunday stays on the cool trend with some lingering clouds especially in central Kansas, but clouds will clear up through the day. Highs tomorrow remain cool in the 50s and 60s.

We begin to warm up slowly on Monday but temperatures will still be very agreeably mild. Winds will begin to increase again on Tuesday as our next storm system approaches.

The core of the low will pass to the north and moisture will be in limited supply. A few scattered showers and storms may be possible on Wednesday and lingering into Thursday, but chances will remain low for most. Another cold front follows this system and will return temperatures below average later in the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy.