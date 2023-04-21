It may have been a chilly beginning, but a very pleasant Spring afternoon is upon us across all of the Sunflower State! Temperatures have already warmed into the 50s to lower 60s at this hour. A few clouds will spread into the West during the afternoon, otherwise sunshine will dominate with an increasing northwest breeze and highs mostly in the 60s with a few upper 50s far northwest and some lower 70s in far south central Kansas.

Temperatures will be cooler today since winds will also be out of the northwest. High fire danger persists in a small portion of North Central Kansas this afternoon into the evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a weak disturbance approaching from the north and leading to a slight shower chance, but it should be mainly dry and chilly Friday night. Temperatures will cool to the middle 20s northwest to the middle 30s southeast.

A freeze warning posted for much of north central Kansas into early Saturday. In fact, looking ahead to Saturday night, a freeze watch is posted for much of central and eastern Kansas into early Sunday. It would be a good idea to protect those tender plants both nights, if not just bring them indoors.

We are looking at an unusually cool day Saturday then some warming by Sunday afternoon though temperatures should remain below average all weekend.

Rain chances will ramp up next week. Two or three decent systems may bring a healthy amount of rainfall to the state next week.

Several inches of widespread rain may be on the way to the Sunflower State. This stretch does not look severe, but day after day of cloudy skies and rain chances will be beneficial to our drought.

4/21/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 34 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 58 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston